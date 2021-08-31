Antonio Hollingsworth is wanted by Clarksville Police for Violation of Probation, Aggravated Assault

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate Antonio Hollingsworth (Black, Male) born December 7th, 2000.

On August 30th, 2021 at about 12:51pm, Clarksville Police Officers were attempting to arrest Antonio Hollingsworth for a Violation of Probation warrant out of Circuit Court. The original charges were for Aggravated Burglary and Evading Arrest.

While CPD officers were attempting to get Hollingsworth out of the vehicle, he began to drive off with officers halfway inside the car.

Thankfully, one of the officers only received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

An Aggravated Assault warrant (First Responder) was taken out on Mr. Hollingsworth.

Mr. Hollingsworth was last seen in a new model, Maroon, Ford Fusion with dark tinted windows and temporary tags.

If you see Mr. Hollingsworth, please call 911 immediately and wait for a Clarksville Police Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

