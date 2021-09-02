Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf kicks off season at EKU Fall Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf will get its 2021-22 season underway Friday at the EKU Fall Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at The University Club at Arlington.

This event will be a huge early test for the Govs on the par-70, 6,653-yard course. The Govs will be joined by Ohio Valley Conference foes Morehead State, Murray State, and SIU Edwardsville, with Bellarmine, Dayton, Jacksonville State, Longwood, Marshall, Missouri State, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Purdue Fort Wayne, Samford, Western Carolina, and the host Colonels rounding out a challenging field.

The Govs have not competed at Eastern Kentucky’s event since Fall 2018, when former player and current assistant Michael Busse led the way with a 213 and a tie for 17th as an individual, with the Govs finishing 12th as a team.

The Govs will roll out a lineup with junior Micah Knisley at its head this week. Knisley, the 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year, is the veteran of this lineup, with more starts as a Gov (18) than the rest of the lineup combined (2).

Both Adam Van Raden and Morgan Robinson will make their first appearances in the lineup as Governors; both have shown flashes of what they could ultimately become, with Van Raden leading all scorers in par-3 scoring at last season’s Murray State Invitational and Robinson posting a top-20 finish in his first appearance as a Gov at the 2019 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

Jordan Rodriguez looks to build on a solid spring that pushed him into contention for consistent playing time; he has the only other lineup appearances on the docket for the Govs, at the Murray State Invitational and Big Blue Classic a year ago.

Freshman Reece Britt rounds out this week’s lineup; a Maryville native, Britt was a three-time top-10 finisher at the TSSAA Division II State Championships and was the Sneds Tour Player of the Year in 2019.

Friday begins with 36 holes and a 7:30am CT shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with an 8:00am CT shotgun start, Saturday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event.