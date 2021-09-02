Nashville Sounds drop doubleheader at Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds suffered a pair of defeats on Thursday against the Louisville Bats, losing 5-2 and 3-0 in the doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds were shutout for the ninth time this season.

The Bats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in game one on a run-scoring single from Chris Okey and a solo home run by Jose Barrero.

The Sounds fought back to cut the Bats lead to 2-1 in the second as Brice Turang drew a walk and was driven in on a single from Matt Lipka. Louisville got the run back and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the second on a home run from Brantley Bell.

Louisville extended their lead scoring a run in the third on a homer from Mike Freeman and added another in the fourth on a fielder’s choice. In the fifth, Tim Lopes gave the Sounds some life hitting a homer of his own to make it 5-2, Bats.

Game two was more of the same, Freeman roped a run-scoring single in the first to give Louisville a 1-0 advantage. In the second, Michael De Leon scored on a wild pitch to extend the Bats lead to 2-0. Louisville went up 3-0 in the sixth on a single by Alfredo Rodriguez.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Colin Rea (0-2, 4.38) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tommy Milone (0-0, 2.45) for Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 1-8 at Louisville Slugger Field this season.

Nashville has lost 17 of their last 21 games on the road.

Josh Lindblom matched a career-high with three home runs allowed (3x, last – 4/23/21 at CHC).

Tim Lopes hit a home run for the first time since August 7 vs. Toledo.

Keston Hiura had a multi-hit game for the first time since July 8 vs. CIN.

Box Score – Game 1

Nashville 2, Louisville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 9 0 Louisville 2 1 1 1 0 0 X 5 6 1

Box Score – Game 2

Nashville 0, Louisville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 Louisville 1 1 0 0 0 1 X 3 4 0