Nashville Sounds drop doubleheader at Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds suffered a pair of defeats on Thursday against the Louisville Bats, losing 5-2 and 3-0 in the doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds were shutout for the ninth time this season.
The Bats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in game one on a run-scoring single from Chris Okey and a solo home run by Jose Barrero.
The Sounds fought back to cut the Bats lead to 2-1 in the second as Brice Turang drew a walk and was driven in on a single from Matt Lipka. Louisville got the run back and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the second on a home run from Brantley Bell.
Game two was more of the same, Freeman roped a run-scoring single in the first to give Louisville a 1-0 advantage. In the second, Michael De Leon scored on a wild pitch to extend the Bats lead to 2-0. Louisville went up 3-0 in the sixth on a single by Alfredo Rodriguez.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Colin Rea (0-2, 4.38) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tommy Milone (0-0, 2.45) for Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds are 1-8 at Louisville Slugger Field this season.
- Nashville has lost 17 of their last 21 games on the road.
- Josh Lindblom matched a career-high with three home runs allowed (3x, last – 4/23/21 at CHC).
- Tim Lopes hit a home run for the first time since August 7 vs. Toledo.
- Keston Hiura had a multi-hit game for the first time since July 8 vs. CIN.
Box Score – Game 1
Nashville 2, Louisville 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Louisville
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|X
|5
|6
|1
Box Score – Game 2
Nashville 0, Louisville 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Louisville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X
|3
|4
|0
