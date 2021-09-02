65.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeSportsNashville Sounds drop doubleheader at Louisville Bats
Sports

Nashville Sounds drop doubleheader at Louisville Bats

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds Shutout by Louisville Bats in Game Two. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville Sounds Shutout by Louisville Bats in Game Two. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds suffered a pair of defeats on Thursday against the Louisville Bats, losing 5-2 and 3-0 in the doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds were shutout for the ninth time this season.   

The Bats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in game one on a run-scoring single from Chris Okey and a solo home run by Jose Barrero.

The Sounds fought back to cut the Bats lead to 2-1 in the second as Brice Turang drew a walk and was driven in on a single from Matt Lipka. Louisville got the run back and took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the second on a home run from Brantley Bell.

Louisville extended their lead scoring a run in the third on a homer from Mike Freeman and added another in the fourth on a fielder’s choice. In the fifth, Tim Lopes gave the Sounds some life hitting a homer of his own to make it 5-2, Bats.

Game two was more of the same, Freeman roped a run-scoring single in the first to give Louisville a 1-0 advantage. In the second, Michael De Leon scored on a wild pitch to extend the Bats lead to 2-0. Louisville went up 3-0 in the sixth on a single by Alfredo Rodriguez.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Colin Rea (0-2, 4.38) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tommy Milone (0-0, 2.45) for Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds are 1-8 at Louisville Slugger Field this season.
  • Nashville has lost 17 of their last 21 games on the road.
  • Josh Lindblom matched a career-high with three home runs allowed (3x, last – 4/23/21 at CHC).
  • Tim Lopes hit a home run for the first time since August 7 vs. Toledo.
  • Keston Hiura had a multi-hit game for the first time since July 8 vs. CIN.

Box Score – Game 1

Nashville 2, Louisville 5

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 1 0 0 1 0 0     2 9 0
Louisville 2 1 1 1 0 0 X     5 6 1

 


Box Score – Game 2

Nashville 0, Louisville 3

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0     0 4 3
Louisville 1 1 0 0 0 1 X     3 4 0

 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .­­

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Cross Country heads to Belmont to open Fall 2021
Next articleMarsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, Colleagues Demand Answers about Afghanistan Withdrawal
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online