Austin Peay State University Cross Country heads to Belmont to open Fall 2021

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams head to Nashville to take part in the Belmont Opener, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The 2021 fall season gets underway Friday, September 3rd for Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross-country at the Belmont Opener, a regular stop on the Austin Peay State University schedule taking place at Percy Warner Park in Nashville.

For the third season in a row, Austin Peay State University will open its schedule in Nashville at Belmont’s annual home event. The Govs, Bruins, Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, and Trevecca will each send both their men and women’s teams to the event, while Dalton State will only send their women and Oakland City will be represented by only the men.

The APSU Governor women will be led by Sara Martin, the top finisher in last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Cross-Country Championships who is now back for her senior campaign. Mikayla Filkins, Larin Harr, Molly Howard, and Mikaela Smith return from last season’s squad, while Sydney Hartoin could also make her Austin Peay debut as well this weekend.

The APSU Govs will run out behind Joseph Redman, who was Austin Peay State University’s top finisher at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Cross-Country Championships. Robert Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Stone Norris, and Elliot Reed return from last season and are bolstered by the additions of Connor Duncan and Anthony Rivera for this meet.

The women’s event begins 5:00pm, Friday, in Nashville, with the men set to begin at roughly 5:40pm.

