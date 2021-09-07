Austin Peay State University Athletics announces four new Graduate Assistants

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison are excited to announce the addition of graduate assistants Carder Henry, Jacob Hite, Max Remy, and Faith Williamson for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I am so excited to welcome these four new graduate assistants to our staff and provide them the opportunity to continue their education, while also gaining valuable professional experiences with a Division I Athletics Department,” said Harrison.

“I know the great work they have already done, and will continue, to do is vital to our department and to furthering the ‘Total Gov Concept’ in everything we do,” Harrison stated.

Moving into a new role in the Austin Peay State University athletic department is Henry, who spent the past four years as a student photographer and videographer. Henry has covered all 15 of the Governors’ teams and was vital in the documentation of Austin Peay State University’s 2019 OVC Football Championship and FCS Playoff run.

Henry graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s of science in broadcast media and journalism in 2021 and now moves into a new role as the Creative Media Assistant.

After four years as a student assistant in the athletics operations department, Hite joins the Governors as a graduate assistant for the 2021-22 academic year. As a student, Hite worked as a visiting team liaison, replay operator, and assisted in gameday management.

Hite graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s of science in health and human performance in 2021 and now moves into an Operations Assistant position working for Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Internal Operations Sara Robson .

A former member of the Austin Peay State University baseball team, Remy hit. 260 in 109 games over four seasons. In the classroom, Remy was named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in all four seasons and received the OVC Academic Honor with a 4.0 grade-point average in 2018-19.

After graduating from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s of science in health and human performance in 2019, Remy joined the APSU Governors baseball coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2020-21. Remy now moves into a new role as the Assistant to the Senior Athletics Staff, where he will work with Harrison and the athletics administration at Austin Peay State University.

Following a four-year career playing soccer at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, Williamson joins the Governors as a Compliance Assistant. At Bethel, Williamson was named to the Southern States Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team in 2016 and was named to the league’s All-Academic Team in three straight seasons (2016-18).

Williamson graduated from Bethel with a bachelor’s of science in 2019 and began working on a master’s of science in health and human performance at APSU in 2020.