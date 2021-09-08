FBI adds Octaviano Juarez-Corro to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Washington, D.C. – A man who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide first degree and three counts of attempted intentional homicide first degree, along with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Authorities allege that on the afternoon of May 29th, 2006, Juarez-Corro entered South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan, where hundreds of people were gathered for a Memorial Day picnic, including many families with children. Juarez-Corro approached a friend of his estranged wife’s and began a conversation. Juarez-Corro and his wife were reported to be in the final stages of their divorce. The couple shares a daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of the shooting.

“They were reportedly going through a difficult time in sharing visitation with their daughter,” said Special Agent Steve Whitecotton, who is investigating this case out of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office.

“He needs to be held accountable and brought to justice.” Steve Whitecotton, special agent, FBI Milwaukee

Shortly after entering the park, Juarez-Corro reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing. Two people were killed. Juarez-Corro’s wife suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest but survived. Two others were also injured, one of them gravely.

“The fact that this individual would be so reckless in an area where families were gathered to celebrate—and in front of his 3-year-old daughter—is just utterly unacceptable,” said Whitecotton. “He needs to be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Juarez-Corro is now 47 years old. He is believed to weigh between 180 and 200 pounds and has brown eyes and dark hair, which may be graying. He usually wears a mustache and sometimes a beard. He is between 65 and 67 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Juarez-Corro’s whereabouts should call 1.800.CALL.FBI, or contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online to tips.fbi.gov.