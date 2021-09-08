Nashville Sounds outlast Memphis Redbirds, 6-4

Nashville, TN – Nashville Sounds outfielder Jamie Westbrook went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI to lead the Sounds to a 6-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville has won the opening two games of the series.

With two outs in the first inning, Dustin Peterson doubled and was driven in on a two-run home run from Westbrook to give the Sounds a quick 2-0 lead.

Memphis cut the Nashville lead to 2-1 in the third on a deep sacrifice fly to left field by Nolan Gorman. In the fourth, Brendan Donovan singled home a run to tie the game at two.

The Sounds added three runs in the fifth, Westbrook brought home two runs with a double to left field. Renato Núñez came up next to drive in Westbrook and give Nashville a 5-2 advantage.

In the sixth, Donovan drove in a run for Memphis to cut the Sounds lead to 5-3 and Gorman launched a homer to make it a 5-4 for Nashville in the seventh.

Matt Lipka reached on a fielder’s choice and then proceeded to score on an errant pickoff throw to give the Sounds a 6-4 lead in the eighth.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Colin Rea (1-2, 4.08) starts for Nashville against right-hander Johan Oviedo (1-5, 6.75) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have won five straight games at First Horizon Park.

Jamie Westbrook hit his first home run since August 20th at Memphis…had four RBI for the first time since July 6th at Gwinnett.

The Redbirds had four errors, the most by a Sounds opponent this season.

Box Score

Memphis 4, Nashville 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 11 4 Nashville 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 X 6 8 2