Austin Peay State University gets first place at 2021 Law Enforcement Challenge

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) continues to excel at keeping drivers and pedestrians safe while on campus. That’s because the University’s police department recently earned first place in the “University Police” category at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 2021 Law Enforcement Challenge.

The competition, supported by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, provides law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to demonstrate how they promote traffic safety initiatives in the communities they serve.

From February to June 2021, agencies such as APSU’s Campus Police compiled the results of their traffic safety efforts conducted during the previous calendar year. The program targets four major traffic safety priorities – occupant protection, impaired driving, distracted driving, and speeding.

“These awards are just confirmation to the University and surrounding communities that Austin Peay State University is committed to the safety and welfare of each student, faculty, staff, and visitor,” Lt. Chris Jones, with the APSU campus police, said.

This year, Tennessee and Georgia created a regional challenge between those two states’ winners, with Austin Peay State University also winning that competition. Now, the University can brag it is one of the safest campuses, traffic-wise, in two states.