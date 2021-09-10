Clarksville Area Pizza Huts Hosting Job Fair to Fill 46 Positions

Clarksville, TN – GPS Hospitality will host a virtual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members, and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Pizza Hut locations in the Clarksville area Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, from 9:00am–9:00pm.

GPS Hospitality is hiring at all GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for full and part-time positions in Clarksville including 11 managers and 35 team members and Pizza Hut drivers to join the team immediately.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via the Instant Pay app, quality training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time. In the past year alone, GPS Hospitality awarded more than $5.5 million in bonus dollars to its operations teams, including the distribution of appreciation bonuses due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Management level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS, and other benefits.

GPS Hospitality is looking for motivated applicants who want to join a fast-growing Burger King, Popeyes, and Pizza Hut franchisee.

Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot.

For applicants who prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visiting bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair

Visit bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

GPS Hospitality Pizza Hut restaurant locations:

1889 Fort Campbell Boulevard; Clarksville, TN

1901 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Clarksville, TN

703 South Riverside Drive, Suite A; Clarksville, TN

1933 Tiny Town Road, Suite C; Clarksville, TN

Building 97, Michigan Avenue; Fort Campbell, KY

About GPS Hospitality

Founded in 2012, GPS Hospitality is a BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut®, and Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen franchisee, operating more than 475 restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

GPS Hospitality seeks to become our guests’ favorite QSR destination by implementing our brand values of being Goal Focused, People Oriented and Service Obsessed.

For more information, please visit www.gpshospitality.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.