Nashville Sounds come up short against Memphis Redbirds, 6-5

Nashville, TN – The Memphis Redbirds edged the Nashville Sounds with a 6-5 win in front of 9,023 fans at First Horizon Park Saturday night. The loss for Nashville snapped a seven-game home winning streak.

The Sounds battled back several times but never led in the game. The scoring started immediately in the top of the first inning when Juan Yepez gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly. Nashville returned the favor in the home half when Dustin Peterson evened the game with a sacrifice fly of his own.

Both starters settled in and put zeroes in the board in each of the next two innings. Brendan Donovan gave the Redbirds a 4-1 lead when he hit a three-run homer off Alec Bettinger in the top of the fourth inning.

Nashville answered in the fifth when Keston Hiura led off with a walk and came around to score when Matt Lipka drilled a two-run homer to left-center to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Memphis took advantage of a Nashville error in the top of the seventh and plated a pair of runs to give themselves breathing room at 6-3. It turned out to be necessary when Nashville answered again with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Tim Lopes started the inning with a double, and Mario Feliciano and Brice Turang came through with run-scoring base hits to make it 6-5.

Nashville’s bullpen trio of Eric Yardley, R.J. Alvarez, and Luke Barker retired the final nine batters they faced but the offense couldn’t muster another run.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (2-3, 5.13) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (6-9, 4.49) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s loss snapped a seven-game home winning streak for the Sounds.

In six games in the month of September, catcher Mario Feliciano is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with 1 double and 6 RBI.

Outfielder Matt Lipka is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, and 4 RBI in the series.

Outfielder Keon Broxton made his Sounds debut and went 1-for-2 with a single.

Box Score

Memphis 6, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 6 11 0 Nashville 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 5 9 2