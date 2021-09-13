Austin Peay State University to hold Jenkins Family Fieldhouse grand opening, unveiling of Fortera Stadium Gates

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will hold the grand opening of the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and the unveiling of the Fortera Stadium Gates on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 5:00pm in the Fortera Stadium Football Team Room. The grand opening ceremony will take place first, followed by the gate unveilings at 5:30pm.

“We are delighted to celebrate these newly named spaces with our Governor family,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “The Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and the Fortera Stadium Gates are excellent representations of our meaningful partnerships with individuals in our community.”

“Everything we do in athletics is part of our commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept,’” said APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “These individuals and their contributions have been and will continue to be the foundation for what we’re building here. They provide the fuel we need to take the Total Gov Concept to the next level, and I’m grateful for their support of all 350 student-athletes at Austin Peay.”

The gates at Fortera Stadium will include the Jenkins Gate, dedicated by Don, Sandy, and Casey Jenkins; the Maynard Family Gate, dedicated by Joe and Cathi Maynard; the Wendy’s Gate, dedicated by Mike O’Malley; the Harvill Gate, dedicated by the estate of Evans and Peg Harvill; the BEAU“CHAMP” Gate, dedicated by Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp and the Bill Heydel Gate, dedicated by Rick, Sally and Wes Heydel.

“I want to thank all of the individuals who have contributed to both the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and the Fortera Stadium Gates,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “We appreciate their dedication to our University and its sports programs.”

To RSVP for this event, visit alumni.apsu.edu/GoGovs21.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.