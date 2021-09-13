Test Your Internet Speed

– These days, most families would agree, home Internet connectivity and reliable speed are more important than ever.

Think about it: How much longer will it take for the kids’ new game to download? Do you have enough bandwidth for your 10:00am video conference?

As more American households work, shop, learn, stream, and game— often simultaneously—on multiple devices, making sure at-home Internet is reliable and speedy and uninterrupted is a must.

The free Smart Move Internet Speed Test tool will track your Internet speed in real-time in seconds. You’ll be able to determine what your current Internet speed means and what fits your needs, learn about common issues that may cause the Internet to slow down, and discover simple ways to optimize your Internet speed. Get the speed test now at www.smartmove.us/speedtest

Speed Test Tips

Things you should consider before running your speed test:

1. Internet speed changes throughout the day. Test your speed multiple times for clear results.

2. Run the speed test in the same room and in clear sight of your router for the most accurate result.

3. Complete downloads on all connected devices prior to running the test.

How it Works

The test finds your location and closest server. Next, it pings the server, measuring the round-trip response time, and tests the time it takes to capture sample data and the network resources used in that capture.

It will detect additional rooms and increases the number of open connections to download data, measuring how much your Internet connection can accomplish simultaneously (remember that 10:00am video conference and video game download speed we discussed earlier?).

Finally, it processes your upload capacity, measuring the speed of data uploads from your Internet device to the test server.

Learn More

For further facts and to get the test, go to www.smartmove.us/speedtest