77.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeSportsNashville Sounds shutout Gwinnett Stripers, 1-0
Sports

Nashville Sounds shutout Gwinnett Stripers, 1-0

News Staff
By News Staff
Right-Hander Colin Rea Tosses Six Scoreless Innings in Nashville Sounds shutout Win over Gwinnett Stripers. (Nashville Sounds)
Right-Hander Colin Rea Tosses Six Scoreless Innings in Nashville Sounds shutout Win over Gwinnett Stripers. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Nashville Sounds starting pitcher Colin Rea was dominant in the Sounds 1-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Thursday night at Coolray Field. Rea tossed six shutout innings and allowed five hits with five strikeouts.

Brice Turang scored the lone run of the game in the third inning. The 21-year-old drew a walk and later came in to score on a groundout from David Dahl, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Hoby Milner, Chad Sobotka, and Luke Barker combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Barker finished off the game and recorded his eleventh save.

Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Coolray Field. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.14) starts for Nashville against right-hander José Rodríguez (6-3, 4.61) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 central time.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds have won four of their last five games against the Stripers.
  • Nashville shutout Gwinnett for the fifth time this season.
  • Colin Rea is 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA (2 ER/23.0 IP) in his last four starts.
  • The Sounds won their first 1-0 game this season since May 23rd vs. Gwinnett.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0
Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2

 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .­­

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to hold APSU Fall Tournament
Next articleMarsha Blackburn says Tennesseans Have Had Enough Of Joe Biden Administration’s Reckless Leadership
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online