Nashville Sounds shutout Gwinnett Stripers, 1-0

Nashville, TN – Nashville Sounds starting pitcher Colin Rea was dominant in the Sounds 1-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Thursday night at Coolray Field. Rea tossed six shutout innings and allowed five hits with five strikeouts.

Brice Turang scored the lone run of the game in the third inning. The 21-year-old drew a walk and later came in to score on a groundout from David Dahl, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Hoby Milner, Chad Sobotka, and Luke Barker combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Barker finished off the game and recorded his eleventh save.

Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night at Coolray Field. Left-hander Ethan Small (1-0, 1.14) starts for Nashville against right-hander José Rodríguez (6-3, 4.61) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have won four of their last five games against the Stripers.

Nashville shutout Gwinnett for the fifth time this season.

Colin Rea is 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA (2 ER/23.0 IP) in his last four starts.

The Sounds won their first 1-0 game this season since May 23rd vs. Gwinnett.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2