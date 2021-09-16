Marsha Blackburn says Tennesseans Have Had Enough Of Joe Biden Administration’s Reckless Leadership

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke on the Senate floor about the Joe Biden administration’s reckless leadership in Afghanistan and at the southern border.

Joe Biden’s Exit From Afghanistan Cost American Lives

“The defensive action we took as a nation in the wake of the attacks was among the most forceful and effective the world had ever seen, but still even 20 years later, it is obvious that our work in Afghanistan and the Middle East is far from over…

Joe Biden Refused To Secure The Border

Last week, I sent a letter to Chairman Reed with several of my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee, asking for formal hearings on the withdrawal. We need to know exactly what happened, how they were advised. Without sworn testimony from Secretary Austin, General Milley, General McKenzie, and General Miller, we will never be able to untangle the chaotic course of events that led to the deaths of 13 service members in Kabul and the abandonment of an unknown number of citizens and our Afghan partners … Now, in my opinion, and from a lot of Tennesseans that I have talked with as I’ve been home, they feel that expecting terrorist to behave like normal people is reckless and stupid. And they feel that some of the actions that have come from this administration and comments that they would have that expectation would reflect that reckless stupidity.”

“Even before the transfer of power, massive migrant caravans had begun moving out of Central America and toward the Southern border. They were eager to take advantage of then candidate Biden’s promises of open borders and amnesty for all. Where did that get us? Well, this is what we have learned. The CBP reports that migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border reached a 20 year high in July… Our CBP officers have made it standard procedure to scour remote terrain for migrants who have been abandoned and left to die by their cartel transporters. And why is this happening? Because it’s obvious to everyone from the migrants, the cartels to the foreign officials who refuse to police their own borders, that the Biden administration won’t do anything to stop it. Tennesseans see this as reckless.”

Joe Biden Administration’s Leadership Is Reckless

“When you look at this withdrawal from Afghanistan, when you look at this open border, when you look at the fact that this year the border patrol has apprehended terrorists at the Southern border — it doesn’t have to be that way. But when you have weak leadership. Leadership that is not focused, leadership that says ‘it’s my way or the highway.’ When you have that reckless disregard for the truth, that can and will destroy us. The actions of the Biden administration have already emboldened our enemies. They’ve made our allies doubt our commitment to them and to the work that they are trying to do to advance freedom for themselves. The work that we are doing to advance freedom here in this country and abroad.”