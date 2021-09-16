Thrive Creative Group Wins Website Award 3rd Year in a Row

Clarksville, TN – For the third year in a row, Thrive Creative Group, LLC has won a prestigious website award. This latest recognition is for the ‘Best Place to Live’ website, which Thrive partnered with the Clarksville-Montgomery County (TN) Economic Development Council to accomplish. The award was presented by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) for their 2021 American Web Design Awards.

Thrive Creative Group, LLC is a creative marketing company located in Clarksville, Tennessee, and specializes in graphic design, custom website development, and marketing. The team is led by Founder and Creative Director, Lorilee Rager who started the agency in 2004. The team contributors for this project include John Kreisher (Web Development Manager), Briana MacArthur (Senior Graphic Designer), Samantha Salkovitz & Megan Wren (Content Marketing and Project Management).

“We are honored to be recognized for our third year in a row for our website design. I am proud to lead such a great group of talented web designers, graphic designers, and marketing experts. As for this current award, our Thrive team enjoyed working on the new branding campaign and website development that celebrates Clarksville’s success. This is indeed an amazing honor,” said Lorilee Rager.

In its 58th year, Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has long sponsored design competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. Their 21st annual American Web Design Awards is a respected and widely recognized annual showcase of the power of design to enhance online communications and experiences.

This ‘Best Place to Live’ website was also a vital part of an award-winning campaign given by the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC). This campaign received a Local Government Award for Excellence in Economic Development. More details on that award can be found here.

According to Michelle Hueffmeir, EDC Vice President of Communications & Marketing, “We are thankful for the ability to have worked with such a skilled marketing team to promote our amazing Best Place to Live accolade and showcase our wonderful community. Thrive Creative Group did an excellent job creating both a lasting campaign brand and website for our team and the community.”

See all of Thrive Creative Group’s awards on their website here.