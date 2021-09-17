Nashville Sounds hold Gwinnett Stripers scoreless in 7-0 Win

Lawrenceville, GA – Keston Hiura blasted two home runs and drove in five runs on Friday night, and the Nashville Sounds tossed a second consecutive shutout on the mound, blanking the Gwinnett Stripers 7-0 at Coolray Field. Sounds hurlers have not allowed a run in their last 19 innings, and six of their 11 shutouts on the year have come against Gwinnett.

The Sounds jumped on Gwinnett starter Jose Rodriguez (6-4) with three singles in a row to start the game, including one from Dustin Peterson to score Keon Broxton.

Then Hiura took over, belting an opposite-field three-run shot in the third and pulling a two-run blast to left field in the fifth to make it 6-0. All seven of Hiura’s homers with the Sounds this season have come against Gwinnett. Zach Green’s pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth made it 7-0 and was part of a 12-hit attack.

Meanwhile, Sounds pitchers cruised all night, scattering five hits. Ethan Small started and went 4 2/3 in a no-decision, his fourth start off the injured list. Blaine Hardy (6-6) got the next four outs in the win, and Peter Strzelecki, R.J. Alvarez, and Connor Sadzeck each worked an inning to close it out.

The five-game series continues Saturday night at 5:05pm CT. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-6, 5.08) is slated to start for the Sounds (62-55). Left-hander Kyle Muller (5-2, 3.07) is scheduled for Gwinnett (67-50).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 1-for-3 with two walks and has reached base safely in 16 games in a row.

Entering Friday, Keston Hiura’s last homer as a Sound was June 20, also part of a multi-homer game at Gwinnett.

The Sounds have had consecutive shutout victories for the first time since April 10-11, 2018, vs. Iowa…their 11 shutouts this season are tied with Durham for the most in the Triple-A East.

Manager Rick Sweet notched his 2,093 rd career victory as a minor league manager…he’s one away from tying Lefty O’Doul (’35-’57) for 10 th on the all-time minor league managerial wins list.

career victory as a minor league manager…he’s one away from tying Lefty O’Doul (’35-’57) for 10 on the all-time minor league managerial wins list. Ethan Small lowered his ERA with the Sounds to 0.95 (3er/28.1ip) in 7 starts.

Box Score

Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 7 12 1 Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0