Austin Peay State University Cross Country has Multiple personal-bests in solid day at Commodore Classic

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross-country teams made a return trip to Nashville Friday morning for the Commodore Classic, hosted by Vanderbilt at Percy Warner Park.

Sara Martin once again led the way on the women’s side with a 19:19.2 mark to finish 59th overall. She was one of four members of the women’s team to post a personal-best in the 5-kilometer meet, joined in a career performance by Mikayla Filkins (20:52.5), Lauren Lewis-Haynes (20:53.1) and Sydney Hartoin (20:53.7). Larin Harr and Mikaela Smith also represented Austin Peay State University at the event.

Senior Molly Howard had an interesting day as well—she was the second APSU Gov across the line at 19:53.5 (67th) in the morning and hours later was back in Clarksville serving as the Student Trustee at the APSU Board of Trustees meeting that ratified Austin Peay State University’s impending move to the ASUN Conference in 2022.

On the men’s side, it was Connor Duncan again leading the way for the Govs—he was one of five Govs with a personal-best in the 8-kilometer event, serving as the first APSU Gov to cross the line at 27:18.3 (65th). Ryan Martin (28:25.2), Robert Fitzgerald (31:19.3), Anthony Rivera (31:33.9), and Robert Mullen (32:22.2) all picked up personal-bests as well. Joseph Redman, Stone Norris, and Elliot Reed all competed for the Govs as well.

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams return to action on October 8th at the Brescia Invitational in Owensboro, Kentucky.