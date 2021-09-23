Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on SR 13 LM 17 to LM 19.

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road starting Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th, 2021.

There will be a 22’ horizontal clearance on SR 13 NB and SB.

SR 48 LM 5.2 to LM 6.9

There will be Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-03) on Monday, September 27th through Tuesday, September 29th from 9:00am until 3:00pm. NB right lane mobile closure.

SR 112 LM 13.88 to LM 15.03

There will be Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-03) on Monday, September 27th through Tuesday, September 29th from 9:00am until 3:00pm. NB right lane mobile closure.

SR 236 LM 0 to LM 6.83

There will be Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-03) on Monday, September 27th through Tuesday, September 29th from 9:00am until 3:00pm. NB right lane mobile closure.

SR 112 from LM 9.19-9.41 SR 76 from LM 14.1-14.20

There will be Intersection Improvements, Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls on Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road starting on Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th from 7:00am until 5:00pm.

There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project. Flagging for lane closures may occur on Dean Road at the intersection with SR 13 for drainage installation.

Cheatham County

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) work will take place Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th. There will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-65 MM 90

Milling and paving will take place on Thursday, September 2rd from 7:00pm until 5:00am. Both NB lanes and the shoulder of exit ramp 90B to Briley Parkway East from I-65 North will be closed for milling and paving.

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00

Miscellaneous safety improvements will take place on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving will happen Thursday, September 23rd and Sunday, September, 26th through Wednesday, September 29th from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for the installation of gantry foundations and conduit. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will always remain open.

I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split will start on Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th (including weekends) from 8:00pm-5:00am.

There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00

On Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th (including weekends) there will be resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving, and striping.

I-40 from MM 219.5-219.7

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River will take place Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th (excluding weekends) from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-65 from MM 81.60

Miscellaneous Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29) will happen Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th from 8:00pm until 5:00am. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

I-840 from MM 28 to MM 30 ITS Maintenance

On Thursday, September 23rd, and Friday, September 24th from 8:00am until 2:00pm there will be a shoulder closure to repair fiber on I-840 East. MM 29.4 before Lewisburg Pike in Franklin.

Davidson County and Rutherford County

I-24 MM 53.0-80

The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro will happen from Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th from 8:00am until 5:00am. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for the installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40 MM 168 to MM 177.0

The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson will start Thursday, September 23rd until Wednesday, September 29th from 7:00am until 6:00am (excluding Saturday).

There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both directions.

Humphreys County

SR 1 LM 5.9 to LM 6

Repair of bridges located on US 70 over Trace Creek will take place on Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 29th. There will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

I-40 MM 140 to MM 141

The repair of bridges over the Buffalo River will take place on September 23rd, from 8:00am until 3:00pm. There will be daytime lane closure to place temporary markings for traffic shift on the EB bridge of I-40 over the Buffalo River on Thursday, September 23rd through Friday, October 8th, 24/7. Temporary traffic shift on I-40 over the Buffalo River Bridge in both directions to perform bridge work underneath.

Robertson County

I-65 MM 108 TO MM 119

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving will take place on Thursday, September 23rd through Wednesday, September 23rd from 8:00pm until 5:00am. Milling and paving operations. North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized.

