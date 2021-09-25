Austin Peay State University celebrates ROTC’s 50th year on Campus: Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lind

Clarksville, TN – The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is celebrating its 50th year. To mark the occasion, each month through the end of the year, we’ll share one story of a Governor’s Guard alumni or former leader. This month, we share the story of APSU alumnus retired Lt. Col. Peter Lind.

Lind graduated and was commissioned as an infantry officer from Austin Peay State University in 1995 with a degree in psychology. His first assignment was with the 1Battalion, 18Infantry, 1Infantry Division in Schweinfurt, Germany.

Lind later assumed command of Company C, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, in November 2001. He deployed the company in support of 1st Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, during Early Victor and Operation Enduring Freedom and then led his company during the first ground combat operations of Operation Iraqi Freedom for the 101st Airborne Division in An Najaf, Iraq. He was awarded the Silver Star for his actions in the Battle of An Najaf in 2003.

Lind relinquished command in Qayyarah, Iraq, to attend the Ranger Orientation Program in July 2003. He was then assigned as the Regimental Assistant S4 and LOGOPS for the 75th Ranger Regiment, during which he deployed four times in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom before taking command of a Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 3rd Ranger Battalion, in July 2004. Lind deployed twice to Afghanistan where he commanded a cross-functional team during his tenure in HHC, 3rd Ranger Battalion.

He also participated in combat operations in Northern Iraq (1991) as an enlisted soldier and has deployed to Turkey, Botswana, Rwanda, Bosnia, Kosovo, the Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia, and Jordan. His last assignment was as battalion commander of 1-28th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado. He was medically retired in July 2013 due to several service and combat-related injuries.

His awards and decorations include the Silver Star, Meritorious Service Medal with multiple Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with multiple Oak Leaf Clusters, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and Ranger Tab.