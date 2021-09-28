APSU Women’s Golf freshman Erica Scutt places in Top-10 at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Springfield, TN – Freshman Erica Scutt notched her first career top-10 finish, and Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished fourth at its own F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at The Legacy Golf Course.

Scutt scored a 77 in her final round to post a 222 and finish sixth in the 58-person field. She was eight shots off the winning total set by Belmont’s Kendall Maynard, who finished with a round of 69, Tuesday, to post a 214 tournament total. Scutt’s outing followed her 15th-place finish and 224 at the Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State two weeks ago.

Austin Peay State University slipped to fourth place in the team competition after a final-round 303 and a 903-tournament total. Belmont used a tourney best 290 round to win the tournament title with an 886-team total. The Bruins moved past Jacksonville State, who dropped into second place, while Western Carolina moved into third place.

APSU freshman Kaley Campbell finished in 12th place with a round of 79 Tuesday and a 226 tourney total. Sophomore Kady Foshaug moved up four spots to finish tied for 15th with a 79 and 230 total. Redshirt junior Shelby Darnell jumped six spots to a tie for 19th after a 74 Tuesday to post a 231 for the tournament.

Redshirt senior Riley Cooper shot a second-straight 76 to finish with a 234 and was tied for 28th to round out the Governors’ team scoring. Freshman Maggie Glass kept up her steady pace with a second round of 79 for a 236 aggregate for a 32nd-place finish. Redshirt freshman Peyton Elkins improved six spots on the leaderboard thanks to her 75 Tuesday, finishing 43rd with a 245 tourney total.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team jumps right back on the course next week when it travels to Indianapolis for the Butler Fall Invitational, October 4th-5th.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

The Legacy Golf Course | Springfield, TN

APSU Women

Dates: September 27th – September 28th