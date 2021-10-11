Austin Peay State University Softball starts fall season at Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open its five-game fall slate with a doubleheader against Western Kentucky on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at the WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The game starts at 4:00pm.

In her fourth season at the helm, head coach Kassie Stanfill ‘s squad will feature 15 returning players from the 2021 team that finished with a 27-16 record and six newcomers – five of which are true freshmen and one NCAA Division I transfer.

For Western Kentucky, who finished the spring with a 32-15 record and a Conference USA championship, it will be the final two games of the Hilltoppers 2021 fall schedule, having already played five contests coming into the matchup with the Govs.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University returning First Team All-OVC selection third baseman Lexi Osowski led the OVC in batting average last year with a .425 average.

Graduate students Bailey Shorter (OF), Brooke Pfefferle (SS), Katie Keen (OF) and Ali King (1B) will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophomore Jordan Benefiel (P) was the 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year and an All-OVC Second Team selection.

Sophomore Morgan Zuege (IF) transferred to APSU from Eastern Kentucky, becoming the first DI transfer for the Govs since the 2005-06 season.

The APSU Govs return their four top hitters (Osowski, Pfefferle, Shorter and Emily Harkleroad) and two of their three pitchers (Benefiel and Harley Mullins) from the 2021 squad.

Reese Calhoun (IF/Lascassas, Tenn.), Kylie Campbell (C/Ninety Six, S.C.), Samantha Miener (P/Highland, Ill.), Raylon Roach (OF/Greenbrier, Tenn.) and Skylar Sheridan (C-3B/Ooltewah, Tenn.) make up the Govs incoming class of freshmen.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University women’s softball team returns to action on Friday, as they play host to John A. Logan at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field at 4:00pm for a 10-inning contest.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.