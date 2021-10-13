Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts Tennessee Tech, hits the road to face SIU Edwardsville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team will play its penultimate home match when it hosts a Thursday contest against Tennessee Tech at 6:00pm before traveling to SIU Edwardsville for an October 17th match at 2:00pm at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Halfway through the Ohio Valley Conference season, the Governors are still searching for their first points in league play. The APSU Govs currently sit in ninth place in the league with four matches left to play and are three points behind Southeast Missouri, who holds the eighth and final spot in the OVC Tournament.

Thursday’s match against Tennessee Tech will be Military Appreciation Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, with LTC Mark Barton delivering the game ball for the match.

Austin Peay State University’s matches against the Golden Eagles and Cougars, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Tennessee Tech: 5-12-1

5-12-1 All-time vs. the Golden Eagles in Clarksville: 2-4-2

2-4-2 Last Meeting: March 2nd, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Clarksville

March 2nd, 2021 (L, 0-1) in Clarksville Last Meeting in Clarksville: March 2, 2021 (L, 0-1)





All-time vs. SIUE: 6-4-4

6-4-4 All-time vs. the Cougars in Edwardsville: 2-3-1

2-3-1 Last Meeting: March 5th, 2021 (L, 2-3) in Edwardsville, Illinois

March 5th, 2021 (L, 2-3) in Edwardsville, Illinois Last Meeting in Edwardsville: March 5, 2021 (L, 2-3)

After finishing tied for sixth in the 2020 season, Tennessee Tech was tabbed to finish fifth in the 2021 preseason poll by the league’s coaches and SIDs. With two weeks left in the season, the Golden Eagles are tied for second place in the league with nine points in OVC play.

Tennessee Tech is led by 2020 OVC Goalkeeper of the Year Isabelle Austin, she ranks second in the league in saves per game (5.56), fifth in saves (50), fifth in save percentage (78.1%), and seventh in goals-against average (1.44). The Golden Eagles also return a pair of Second Team All-OVC and All-Newcomer selections in Selma Askildsen and Meredith Nye.

After winning the 2020 OVC Tournament Championship, SIUE was picked to win the league with 12 first-place votes in the preseason poll. With four games remaining in the regular season, the Cougars are tied fifth in the OVC.

The Cougars are led by the 2020 OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsigner, who led the league with 18 points (7 goals and 4 assists) last season and is leading the league again with 15 points (6 goals and 3 assists) this season.

2020 Second Team All-OVC selection Lily Schnieders is the Cougar’s second-leading scorer this season and ranks third in the conference with 12 points, she has found the back of the net four times and dished out four assists this season.

APSU Notably

In Austin Peay State University’s penultimate home match of the season, the Governors will host Military Appreciation Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

With four matches left in the season, Claire Larose is three appearances away from matching the Austin Peay games played record (77 – Taylor Van Wagner and Joceline Quiceno) and is four starts away from matching the games started record (75 – Mary Ruth Locastro and Tatiana Ariza).

Haley Patterson scored her first career goal against North Dakota; she is the third of Austin Peay State University’s 12 freshmen to find the back of the net this season.

Freshman Alec Baumgardt scored her first career goal against North Alabama and has recorded assists in back-to-back games against Alabama A&M and North Dakota – her two assists lead the Govs this season.

Austin Peay State University won three-straight road matches from September 3rd-16th, joining the 2005 squad as the second team in program history to win three-consecutive games on the road.

Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high tying seven saves on Senior Day against UT Martin, she ranks fourth in the OVC in goals against average (1.07), sixth in save percentage (77.8%), and seventh in saves (35).

Powell and junior Chloé Dion combined to shutout Alabama A&M, posting the Govs first combined shutout since Mary Parker Powell and Dion combined to keep a clean sheet against Morehead State on October 18th, 2019.

Powell recorded her first career shutout against North Alabama, she is the first Austin Peay State University goalkeeper to record a solo shutout since Mary Parker Powell shutout Cincinnati in a 0-0 double-overtime draw on September 21st, 2019.

Dion recorded a career-high nine saves and her first career win at Chattanooga, she ranks ninth in the OVC with 26 saves this season.

Graduate Gybson Roth scored her first goal of the season at Alabama A&M, she had not scored since her freshman season against UT Martin on October 8th, 2017.

Freshman Olivia Prock dished out her first career assist in the 33rd minute and scored her first career goal in the 47th minute against Alabama A&M.

Senior Rachel Bradberry scored her second goal of the season against Alabama A&M, her eight goals since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any Gov during that time.

Larose found the back of the net for the 17th time in her career against Evansville, she ranks fifth in goals, fifth in game-winning goals (6), sixth in points (42), and eighth in assists (8) in program history.

Fan Attendance

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, admission is free and there will be limited general admission seating available, with extra seating available pitchside. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The final week of the regular season will see the Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team host a 6:00pm match on October 21st against Eastern Illinois before traveling to Murray State for a 1:00pm match on October 24th at Cutchin Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.