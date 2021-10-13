APSU Softball plays home contest against John A. Logan, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play host to John A. Logan for a 10-inning contest at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 13th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, for the first home game of their Fall 2021 schedule.

The APSU Govs enter the matchup versus the Volunteers having split its opening doubleheader at Western Kentucky on Tuesday.

Jordan Benefiel picked up the win for the Govs on Tuesday, while Brooke Pfefferle led the Govs at the plate collecting three hits in the doubleheader, including a double.

For John A. Logan, the Govs will be the third of four Ohio Valley Conference opponents they will have played this fall, having already faced UT Martin and Eastern Illinois, with games versus Southeast Missouri still left on their schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University women’s softball team will close out their fall schedule on October 22nd, as the host Volunteer State Community College for a doubleheader at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field at 4:00pm.

