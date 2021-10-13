Austin Peay State University Softball splits doubleheader at Western Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split its fall-opening doubleheader versus Western Kentucky, Tuesday at the WKU Softball Complex, as the Governors handed the Hilltoppers its first loss of the fall, 5-1 in Game 1 before falling in the nightcap 4-1, after WKU had come into the day with a 5-0 record.

Game 1

Austin Peay 5, Western Kentucky 1

Austin Peay State University took advantage of Western Kentucky errors, while getting a solid pitching effort from Jordan Benefiel , to down the Hilltoppers in the opener, 5-1.

The Govs would score first in the top of the second inning, with Brooke Pfefferle opening the inning with a double down the first base line and score two batters later when WKU’s second baseman couldn’t handle a ground ball off Maddie Boykin’s bat.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the sixth, when the Hilltoppers scored their only run of the game, coming off an APSU throwing error.

APSU would answer right back with four runs in the to of the seventh, as they recorded four hits in the inning to go with WKU’s third error of the game.

Pfefferle opened the inning with a single and followed an out later by back-to-back hits from Boykin and Mea Clark to load the bases with one out.

Western Kentucky would get a fielder’s choice at the plate to cut down Pfefferle, for the second out of the inning, but a high throw by the Hilltopper pitcher on a second come backer off the bat of Morgan Zuege allowed pinch runner Raylon Roach and Clark to score, making it 3-1.

But the APSU Govs weren’t quite done yet, as Bailey Shorter followed with a single to center to score Kylie Campbell and Zuege making it 5-1.

That would be more than enough for Benefiel, who went the distance, giving up eight hits – all singles — but only one unearned run, as she stuck out six and walked done in the victory.

Game 2

Western Kentucky 4, Austin Peay 1

Some early missed scoring opportunities haunted the Govs in the nightcap, with Austin Peay having scoring chances in the first and third innings but couldn’t push anything across.

In the first, APSU got runners on first and second, with two outs, on a walk to Lexi Osowski and a single by Pfefferle, but Hilltopper left fielder tracked down a long line drive into left-center field off the bat of Emily Harkleroad robbing her of one RBI and possibly two.

In the third, Kendyl Weinzapfel reached on a single and moving all the way around to third, with two outs, but Osowski’s long fly ball to right was tracked down on the warning track for the final out of the inning.

WKU would break the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fourth, scoring twice, as the Hilltoppers record four hits against Govs starter Samantha Miener.

Austin Peay State University wouldn’t go down without a fight, as the Govs cut the WKU lead in half with a run in the sixth inning, with Osowski scoring on a dropped pop-up in short left field by the WKU shortstop.

The Hilltoppers added on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, as the two teams played the full seven innings, for the 4-1 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Brooke Pfefferle led all Gov hitters in the doubleheader with three total hits, including a double.

Bailey Shorter and Morgan Zuege recorded stolen bases for the Govs.

The APSU Govs turned the only double play of the day, (Pfefferle-SS, Zuege-2B, Boykin-1B) coming in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1.

Four of Jordan Benefiel’s six strikeouts ended innings.

All 18 Govs who where physically able to play Tuesday saw action.

Bailey Shorter (CF) threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning of Game 2.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University women’s softball team returns to action this Thursday as they open the home part of the fall schedule, with a 10-inning contest versus John A. Logan at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. First pitch is scheduled four 4:00pm.

For news and updates on everything APSU Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.