Clarksville Police Department arrests Two for incident on Lindsey Drive

Clarksville, TN – The individuals arrested during the incident on Lindsey Drive last night have been identified as Garrett Teague (8/22/90) and Ashley Jimenez (8/28/1995).

This is an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available at this time.

Garrett Teague

Name: Garrett Deon Teague

Gender: M

Race: B

Address: Lindsey Drive

Arresting Officer: Robinson

Charged With:

Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua

Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua

Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Evidence – Tampering With Or Fabricating

Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua

Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony

Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange

Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $125,000

Ashley Jimenez

Name: Ashley Nicole Jimenez

Gender: F

Race: W

Address: Lindsey Drive

Arresting Officer: Robinson

Charged With:

Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less

Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony

Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less; 2nd Chance 24hr Bail Bonding Llc

Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony

Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange

Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $75,000