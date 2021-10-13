73.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrests Two for incident on Lindsey Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department arrests Two for incident on Lindsey Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police arrested (T to B) Garrett Teague and Ashley Jimenez Tuesday night for incident at residence on LIndsey Drive.
Clarksville Police arrested (T to B) Garrett Teague and Ashley Jimenez Tuesday night for incident at residence on LIndsey Drive.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The individuals arrested during the incident on Lindsey Drive last night have been identified as Garrett Teague (8/22/90) and Ashley Jimenez (8/28/1995).

This is an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available at this time.


Garrett Teague

Garrett TeagueName: Garrett Deon Teague
Gender: M
Race: B
Address: Lindsey Drive
Arresting Officer: Robinson

Charged With:

  • Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
  • Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
  • Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Evidence – Tampering With Or Fabricating
  • Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
  • Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
  • Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange
  • Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $125,000


Ashley Jimenez

Ashley JimenezName: Ashley Nicole Jimenez
Gender: F
Race: W
Address: Lindsey Drive
Arresting Officer: Robinson

Charged With:

  • Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less
  • Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
  • Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less; 2nd Chance 24hr Bail Bonding Llc
  • Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
  • Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange
  • Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $75,000

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Softball splits doubleheader at Western Kentucky
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online