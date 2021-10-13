Clarksville Police Department arrests Two for incident on Lindsey Drive

Clarksville, TN – The individuals arrested during the incident on Lindsey Drive last night have been identified as Garrett Teague (8/22/90) and Ashley Jimenez (8/28/1995).
This is an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available at this time.
Garrett Teague
Name: Garrett Deon Teague
Gender: M
Race: B
Address: Lindsey Drive
Arresting Officer: Robinson
Charged With:
- Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
- Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
- Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Evidence – Tampering With Or Fabricating
- Weapon-Convicted Felon Going Armed; Drugs – Sche. Vi (Mfg, Sell, Deliver, Etc) Marihua
- Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
- Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange
- Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $125,000
Ashley Jimenez
Name: Ashley Nicole Jimenez
Gender: F
Race: W
Address: Lindsey Drive
Arresting Officer: Robinson
Charged With:
- Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less
- Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
- Man,Del,Sale,Poss,Consp Drugs Fine 500,000 Or Less; 2nd Chance 24hr Bail Bonding Llc
- Weapon-Poss.Firearm-Commission Of Dangerous Felony
- Drugs – Simple Possession/Casual Exchange
- Drugs – Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $75,000