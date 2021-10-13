Tennessee Department of Education establishes Central Steering Committee

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Education announced a central steering committee and 18 subcommittees have been established, representing the state’s stakeholder and student groups and geographic areas, to engage with the department and explore a student-centered investment strategy for the state’s education funding formula over the next several months.

On Friday, October 8th, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a full review of the state’s funding formula for public education to focus on a student investment strategy that emphasizes all students rather than systems, empowers parents to engage in their child’s education and outcomes, ensures all students are prepared for postsecondary success, and reflects Tennesseans’ values.

“In the coming months, we will hear from Tennessee parents, teachers and community leaders as we pursue a student-focused approach to public education,” said Governor Lee. “More than 500 Tennesseans have already stepped up to share their ideas, and we look forward to a statewide discussion about strengthening K-12 education and preparing Tennessee students for success in the classroom and beyond.”

Since Friday, over 500 Tennesseans have already submitted their interest in engaging in discussions and receiving updates related to a student-centered investment strategy. Members of the public will be engaged via a public survey to be released this fall and are encouraged to continue to submit their interest via this form.

“Our students are the future of Tennessee and now is the time to have a serious conversation about the ways in which we can strategically invest in them. I am thrilled by the number of Tennesseans who are interested in joining the conversation and explore the possibilities for a student-centered investment strategy,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “It is essential that we include those who will be impacted most by these conversations and keep our students front and center as we explore a new funding strategy.”

The state’s engagement will include a central steering committee composed of policymakers from across the state and 18 subcommittees. Representing district and school leaders, higher education partners, elected officials, business leaders, families, education stakeholders and members of the public, the 18 subcommittees are:

Student Engagement Subcommittee

Students with Disabilities and Gifted Students Subcommittee

English Learner Subcommittee

Economically Disadvantaged and Highly Mobile Students Subcommittee

Parent Choice and Voice Subcommittee

Teacher Advisory Subcommittee

Principal Advisory Subcommittee

School System Personnel Subcommittee

School System Leadership Subcommittee

Rural and Small District Subcommittee

Suburban Districts, Municipals, and Fast-Growing Communities Subcommittee

Urban District Subcommittee

Higher Education and Post-Secondary Readiness Subcommittee

Post-Secondary Readiness and the Business Community Subcommittee

Chambers of Commerce and Industry Subcommittee

Education Foundations Subcommittee

Regional Collectives and Advocacy Subcommittee

Fiscal Responsibility Subcommittee

The department will also have a committee of national experts, regional meetings of county commissioners and school board members, public engagement representatives, and an opportunity for public comment through a formal survey later in the fall.

The subcommittees will meet twice a month, either in person or virtually, for the next three months. All associated committee meeting materials, including recordings and minutes, will be posted here. Subcommittee members, compiled of national and state experts, will be released in the coming days and meetings and conversations will be focused on capturing the robust lenses of Tennesseans in creating a student-centered funding strategy.

Visit this webpage for more information and learn how to get involved: https://www.tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.