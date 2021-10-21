63.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 21, 2021
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglary at Greenway Parking Lot

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the person in this photo in connection with a vehicle burglary at the Greenway Parking Lot that occurred Sunday night.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, between the hours of 10:30am and 11:30am, an unknown individual broke into a vehicle that was parked at the Greenway located at 1101 Pollard Road.

The suspect stole money, an Apple iPhone, and multiple debit cards.

At approximately 11:45am an unknown black female used one of the stolen debit cards to purchase four $200.00 gift cards. Clarksville Police obtained surveillance footage showing a black female wearing a hat, a black flowery blouse, and a face mask purchasing the gift cards.

This is the best photo CPD officers were able to obtain. No further information is known at this time.

Anyone who may know this individual is asked to please contact CPD District One Criminal Investigations at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607. Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

