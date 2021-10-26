APSU Softball’s Black Team defeats Red Team in Game 2 of World Series, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Black Team rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Red Team 5-2, Tuesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to force a winner takes all Game 3.

Trailing 2-0 after one inning, the Black Team scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second to take its first lead of the series.

Mea Clark would open the inning with a single and an out later move to second base on a single by Morgan McMahon.

Riley Suits would drive in Clark for the first run of the inning, followed by Morgan Zuege trying the game, 2-2, with a ground out scoring McMahon.

Raylon Roach would then give the Black Team the lead with a single, scoring Suites from third, making it 3-2.

That would be all the runs that Black Team starter Samantha Miener would need, as the freshman held the Red Team scoreless the rest of the way and finished the game giving up just two runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one.

The Black team did extend its lead in the fifth inning, scoring twice, aided by two Red Team errors.

The Red Team had opened the game with two quick runs, with Katie Keen collecting a one-out single then score all the way around from first on a throwing error by the Black Team on a ground ball off the bat of Emily Harkleroad, who then scored on a ground ball by Kylie Campbell.

Inside the Boxscore

Raylon Roach led the Black Team with two hits, while Skylar Sheridan led the Red Team with two hits, including a triple.

The Black Team turned the game’s only double play, coming in the sixth inning.

Maddie Boykin had a stolen base for the Black Team, while Alyssa Archuleta and Raylon Roach had stolen bases for the Red Team.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The rubber-game of the Austin Peay State University softball team’s Red & Black World Series will be tomorrow, starting at 3:00pm.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.