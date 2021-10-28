Customs House Museum & Cultural Center receives Southeastern Museums Conference Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is the recent recipient of multiple awards in 2021 from the Southeastern Museums Conference. Through the hardships of this past year, the Museum has been steadfast in working to improve the Museum experience for all its constituents through new programs, innovative events, and improved visitor experience.

The SEMC awards come from two categories — Technology and Publication Design. The Technology Competition recognizes excellence in the use of technology and winning entries demonstrate innovation, effective design, accessibility, creativity, and recognition of institutional identity. The Publications Design Competition encourages communication, effective design, creativity, pride of work, and recognition of institutional image and identity. Museum publications play a vital role in the institution’s educational mission as they document exhibitions and collections through high-quality design and production.

Customs House Museum Executive Director Frank Lott commented, “It is always an honor to be recognized by a sanctioning organization such as SEMC that is composed of peer institutions throughout the southeastern United States. This means that we are considered leaders in our effort to bring meaningful and innovative programs to our audiences. It’s highly motivating for our staff to receive these awards.”

The Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) is an association of museums, museum staff, independent professionals, and corporate partners. It serves as the major regional networking organization for museums and their staff in the southeastern states.

The Museum also received other significant awards this past year from the Tennessee Association of Museums (TAM) and the national Museum Store Association (MSA). The Museum is pleased to showcase the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to both regional and national audiences.

Awards from the Southeastern Museums Conference 2021

Gold Award for Publication Design for Campaign – Museum Discovery Quest

Silver Award for Publication Design of Posters – Jazz in June

Silver Award for Technology for Campaign – Grand Illumination Fundraiser

Honorable Mention Award for Gallery Installations – In-Museum Digital Screens

Recent Awards from the Tennessee Association of Museums

Award of Excellence for Blockbuster Exhibit – 25th Anniversary of the Lucy Dunwody Boehm Porcelain Collection

Award of Excellence for Audio Visual Film/Documentary – Huff & Puff Model Trains Exhibit Tour

Award of Excellence for Educational Programming – Museum Discovery Quest

Award of Commendation for Special Event – Grand Illumination Fundraiser

Recognition from the national Museum Store Association

Best Pop-Up Store or Special Event – Noel Night 2020

