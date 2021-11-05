Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 5th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of building erection/crane operation for F&M Arena, Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC).

Starting Monday, November 8th through Wednesday, November 10th (continuously), full road closure for logistical construction of the F&M Bank Arena Project. The project needs to set up a crane in the road and erect the exterior precast skin system that encloses that side of the building.

The crane is sized in such a manner as to hoist the 40,000 lbs panels and place them on the building. The crane will sit in the road itself and span curb to curb. There will be daily tractor loads of precast concrete that will be lifted off each truck and installed on the building.

SR 112 and SR 76

Intersection improvements: grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent on SR 112 and SR 76.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Nightly from 7:00am–5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Davidson County

I-24 / SR 1 – Scanning of roadway, bridges and surrounding features

On Friday, November 5th from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-24 westbound for survey work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike to I-24 westbound and I-40 eastbound for survey work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

I-24 – Blasting from mm 60 to mm 62

On November 8th through November 12th, from 10:00am–1:30pm, there will be a rolling roadblock for blasting within 300′ of I-24 SB for blasting between exits 60 and 62.

I-24

There will be resurfacing work on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5;00am (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)

I-24

There will be miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving

On Sunday, November 7th – Wednesday, November 10th, from 8:00pm–5:00am there will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times. (mm 60 – 62)

I-440

I-440 Reconstruction from I-40 to I-24, including removing and replacing existing pavement.

On Monday, November 8th and Tuesday, November 9th, from 9:00pm–5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-440 EB at mm 0.3 and lane closures on I-440 WB between mm 4.0 and 5.5 for epoxy repair.

I-40

There will be random, on-call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes.

On Friday, November 5th from 8:00pm–6:00am, there will be a right lane closure of I-40 EB at the I-65 SB split to replace attenuator

I-40

There will be repair work of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59) at mm 210.

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB for partial bridge demo at 210 mile marker starting on Friday, November 5th at 8:00pm (continuous) until Monday, November 8th at 5:00am, there will be a weekend closure of I-40 WB to perform bridge deck repairs.

I-40

There will be resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, (including weekends) there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving, and striping. (mm 216 to mm 217)

I-65

There will be miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (mm 81.6).

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00pm, there will be lane closures at mm 81.60 on Wedgewood Avenue for signal work. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

There will be construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, from 8;00pm–5:00am, there will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177.

Nightly, from 7:00pm–6:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction if the weather permits.

Cheatham County

SR 455

There will be grade, drain, paving of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others). 24/7, continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Robertson County

I-65



There will be grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, milling and paving operations, north and south directions.

Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure–Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

I-65

Installation of an extruded panel sign on an existing overhead structure over I-65

On Friday, November 5th, from 8:00pm–5:00am, a double-right lane closure, moving all active traffic to the #1 lane (inside lane) as well as a partial ramp closure for the ramp to exit 121 / The TN Welcome Center. (mm 121) .

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.