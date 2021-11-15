APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University Fall Festival set for Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The APSU Fall Festival will take place Thursday, November 18th, 2021 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm in the Morgan University Center Plaza.

Austin Peay State University students, faculty, and staff will get free food, music, and games, as well as giveaways, food trucks, and organizational booths.

Nashville Predators CEO to speak on APSU Campus

Austin Peay State University students can hear from Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry as he shares his story and lessons in leadership on Tuesday, November 16th at 11:15am in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

To RSVP to the event, visit this link.

The event is part of the Legends Bank Legends of Business Speaker Series.

Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week lunch & learn

The campus community is invited to a free Chipotle-catered lunch and learn event on Wednesday, November 17th from 11:30am until 1:00pm at Morgan University Center Room 312.

The event is part of Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and will include a short documentary about the issues that the community faces. Food waste from the event will be composted at the SOS Food Pantry Victory Gardens.

Grad cap decorating at the ANTS Center

Upcoming graduates can decorate their graduation caps on Thursday, November 18th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at the Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center (ANTS) in Morgan University Center Room 111.

Parents can bring their children to place their handprints on the caps, and the center also will have graduation caps for children.

‘Preserve & Protect’ at The New Gallery continues

“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the Art + Design building through December 10th – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity. These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

This exhibition – which is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution – also will be open during the next Clarksville First Thursday Art Walk on December 2nd from 5:00pm until 7:30pm.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday- Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follow the university’s academic calendar.

For more information about this exhibition, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

