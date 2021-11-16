Clarksville Gas and Water Department to hold Open House at North Clarksville City Services Center

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will host an open house on Friday, November 19th, 2021 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at the North Clarksville City Services Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the North Center staff invite the public to visit the center to learn more about the City services offered at the location and enjoy a free lunch and giveaways while supplies last.

“As Clarksville continues to grow, so should our services and our convenience centers,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The combination of City services in one location will be a convenient time-saver for North Clarksville residents that no longer find themselves needing to make the trip to City Hall to pay their property taxes, renew their driver’s licenses or pay utility bills. I encourage everyone to take advantage of such a convenience and to also come grab some free food.”

The Clarksville Gas and Water North Service Center, formerly located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard, relocated its offices to a newly remodeled center at 111 Cunningham Lane in August 2021. The new space shares office space with the Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department, providing additional customer convenience to North Clarksville residents and saving them a trip downtown to City Hall.

“I’m proud to welcome citizens to the North Clarksville City Services Center! The newly opened center is thriving in its new location and we encourage citizens to visit our friendly staff and take advantage of the Gas & Water services offered along with the city services provided there,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager.

The North Clarksville City Services Center offers Gas & Water customers the same familiar walk-in and drive-through window services from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday, with an additional 24-hour drive-up Pay Site bill payment kiosk.

These Finance & Revenue Department services are offered at the North Clarksville City Services Center:

Property tax inquiries and payments.

Business license inquiries, applications and pick up.

Short-term rental applications and fee payments.

Parking ticket payments.

Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.

Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.

After-hours establishment permit applications and payments.

Tax relief voucher applications.

City Department revenue collections.

A CDE Lightband 24-hour payment kiosk is also available onsite for bill payment.

