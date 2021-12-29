Tennessee Highway Patrol to conduct Traffic Safety Enforcement During New Year’s Eve Holiday

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct a strict traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning Friday, December 31st, at 6:00pm and concluding Sunday, January 2nd, at 11:59pm.

State troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety, and driver’s license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe on Tennessee roadways,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices. Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.”

If you see unsafe driving, please report it by dialing *THP (*847) from your cell phone. This will get you in touch with one of our dispatch centers across the state.During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, nine people were killed in eight traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways. These crash fatalities included one motorcyclist, five passenger car occupants, and three pedestrians.

Over the 2020 New Year’s holiday period, State troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving.

For a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints visit our website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.