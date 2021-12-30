51.7 F
Liven up your next Party with these Sauces

By News Staff
The right sauce can turn a good party into a great one.
The right sauce can turn a good party into a great one.

Cooking CornerWhen getting together with family and friends, consider these four ideas for adding a bit of zest to any party.

  1. BBQ (Barbecue) Roast Turkey — For guests who simply must have turkey on the menu, serve it up barbecue-style by adding barbecue sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce to but­ter, lemon, garlic, and onion.

2. Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups — Wontons are for more than just soup. Combining wonton cups with ranch dip, hot sauce. jalapeño pepper, green onion, and celery will add a flavorful taste to diced chicken.
 
3. Cocktail Wings — Bring some spice to the typical chicken wing by adding cocktail sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mus­tard to the mix.
 
4. Cowboy Caviar—Serve up tortilla chips with a twist. Bring together hot pepper sauce, avo­cado, black-eyed peas, corn, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and other fla­vors for a heartier chip dip.
 
The Association for Dressings and Sauces’ website has recipes with ingredient lists and instructions. Visit www.dressings­sauces.org and search for the recipes by name.

