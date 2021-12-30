Liven up your next Party with these Sauces

When getting together with family and friends, consider these four ideas for adding a bit of zest to any party.
- BBQ (Barbecue) Roast Turkey — For guests who simply must have turkey on the menu, serve it up barbecue-style by adding barbecue sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce to butter, lemon, garlic, and onion.
3. Cocktail Wings — Bring some spice to the typical chicken wing by adding cocktail sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard to the mix.
4. Cowboy Caviar—Serve up tortilla chips with a twist. Bring together hot pepper sauce, avocado, black-eyed peas, corn, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and other flavors for a heartier chip dip.
The Association for Dressings and Sauces’ website has recipes with ingredient lists and instructions. Visit www.dressingssauces.org and search for the recipes by name.