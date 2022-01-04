30.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Ladd Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Ladd Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On January 3rd, 2022, at approximately 9:44pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive.

Inside the residence, officers located an uninjured female and a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Clarskville Police Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

[3200left]The investigation showed that this was a domestic-related homicide and the female located inside the residence, 32-year-old Theary Lim, (Asian female) has been charged with criminal homicide.
 
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Sothon In (Asian Male) and next of kin notifications have been made. Ms. Lim is in custody and is currently being treated by medical personnel and will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail when released by medical staff.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ninth Street closed for water service line work
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage, Road Closure planned for Golf Club Lane
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online