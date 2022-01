Montgomery County, TN – Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, ALL Bi-County Solid Waste Operations will be CLOSED Friday, January 7th, 2022.

Bi-County Staff will work on and continue to monitor lot conditions throughout the day Friday.

However, at this time the Convenience Centers, Transfer Station, and Main Landfill – 3212 Dover Road are expected to be open regular operating hours on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.