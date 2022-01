Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to thank the public for their cooperation in staying off the roadways last night, CPD responded to three (3) crashes overnight and two (2) more this morning.

The Clarksville Street Department continues to focus on clearing city streets, however, the roadways are still icy and slick. The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to minimize their travels until the roads are cleared.