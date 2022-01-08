16.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Education

Austin Peay State University to test Alertus outdoor High Power Speakers January 10th-12th

News Staff
Alertus High Power Speaker Array at Austin Peay State University. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Next week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will run several tests of its new Alertus High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) as part of synchronizing the system. The tests will take place January 10th-12th, 2022.

The speakers were installed this summer to provide clear, outdoor emergency alerts to campus.

Anyone on campus or in the downtown area will likely hear the sirens through the new speakers at Fortera Stadium, the Morgan University Center, and Emerald Hill Apartments. These will be only test alerts.

In the event of an actual emergency, the Austin Peay State University community will also be notified by the University’s RAVE system through text messages and email.

News Staff
News Staff
