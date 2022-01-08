Heavy Rainfall, Flooding Possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Sunday into Sunday Night there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and flooding for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

An approaching storm will bring widespread rain to Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee beginning late Saturday and continuing into Sunday night.

Much of Middle Tennessee should receive at least 1 to 2 inches of rain with the potential for locally heavier amounts up to 2 and a half inches.

Today and Tonight

This rainfall in addition to the melting snow could cause flooding along rivers, creeks, roads, and low-lying areas. The most likely location for this to happen is along and north of I-40 and east of I-24.The high for Saturday will be around 46 °F with a low of 43 °F. For Sunday, the high is expected to reach 50 °F but later drop that night to a freezing 20 °F.Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts concerning the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding over the next 24-36 hours. For the latest forecast updates and river forecasts, visit our website at www.weather.gov/nashville

Showers and a few storms will move into the area this evening and become widespread overnight. Around 1 inch of rain is likely in most locations.

Sunday through Friday

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue Sunday, with 1 to 2 additional inches of rain possible. These rainfall amounts combined with snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers.

Affected Counties

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.