Austin Peay State University Track Opens Indoor Season Sunday at Ed Temple Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens up its 2022 indoor season on Sunday, January 9th at the Ed Temple Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State University.

Where: Wilma G. Rudolph Indoor Track • Nashville, Tennessee.

When: Sunday, January 9th • 9:00am field events & 11:00am track events

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Cumberland

The 2022 indoor season for the APSU Govs begins in the field at 9:00am with the high jump followed by the long jump. The first event on the track will be held at 11:00am with the 55-meter hurdle prelims. Each field event will have four attempts while each track event will be two heat finals.Austin Peay State University has had recent success during the indoor season, most recently capturing the 2020 OVC Indoor Track and Field Championship, the first indoor title for the Govs since 2001. It will be the fourth time in the last five years Austin Peay State University has competed at the Ed Temple Invitational and the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The Govs look to build off of last season’s success, capturing a sixth-place finish at the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships to go along with juniors Kenisha Phillips and Karlijn Schouten earning spots at the NCAA East prelims.

During her sophomore campaign, Schouten won both the OVC Indoor and Outdoor Pole-Vaulting Championship. At the OVC outdoor championships, Schouten won the pole vault title with a meet-record 4.06-meter mark to earn a spot at the NCAA East Prelims. In her first NCAA East Preliminary, Schouten finished 25th with a 4.07-meter vault. Her final three marks of the season were the second-, fifth- and sixth-best outdoor pole vault marks in APSU history.

