Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball travels to Nashville to take on Belmont

Austin Peay (4-9 | 0-3 OVC) at Belmont (12-3 | 2-0 OVC)

Thursday, January 13th, 2022 | 7:00pm

Nashville, TN | Curb Event Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to Nashville for a pivotal Ohio Valley Conference test, squaring off with defending OVC regular-season champion Belmont on Thursday, January 13th.

Series History

Series Record vs. Belmont: Austin Peay leads 32-21

Last Meeting: January 28th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 76, Belmont 81

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Steve Layman – PBP, Greg Sage – Color)

About The APSU Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest seeking its first win of 2022 and an overall record of 4-9 and 0-3 in OVC play. The Govs are averaging 68.3 points per game this season and shooting 43 percent from the floor to go along with a .318 three-point field goal percentage.

APSU leads the all-time series over Belmont, 32-21 but has lost two of the last three contests to the Bruins.

Seeking A Win In The Music City

Away from Clarksville, Austin Peay State University has a record of 12-8 against Belmont. The Govs seek their first win at Belmont since coming away with an 86-84 victory back on November 17th, 2008.

Leading The Way For The Govs

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell leads the Govs and ranks 10th in the OVC at 13.2 points per game.

Stone-Carrawell is shooting a stellar 49.6 percent from the floor and has scored in double figures in each of the past four games.

Crashing The Boards

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks fourth in the OVC at 7.6 rebounds per contest.

The Orange, NJ, native also ranks fifth in the OVC with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game and ranks sixth in the conference with 5.0 defensive rebounds per game.

Sharing Is Caring

Junior Carlos Paez is proving to be one of the best in the nation in protecting and assisting the ball, leading the OVC and ranking 10th in the NCAA with a 3.2 assist/turnover ratio.

A Work Of Art

Austin Peay State University has registered four straight games with 20 or more points in the paint.

Defensive Effort

The APSU Govs have forced their opponent to commit double-digit turnovers in each of the past seven games

Main Man Off The Bench

Senior Corbin Merritt has been the go-to guy off the bench for the Govs the past five games, averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s road contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home to square off with Eastern Illinois on Saturday, January 15th. Tip-off is set for 4:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

