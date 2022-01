Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) at Queens Bluff Way is back open. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene to assist FACT Investigators because the crash involved a semi-tractor-trailer.

The driver of the vehicle involved was transported to Tennova and then life-flighted to Nashville, he is listed in critical condition.

No other information is available for release at this time.