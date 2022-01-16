Marsha Blackburn Report: Confronting Communist China’s Lies

Washington, D.C. – The Chinese Communist Party’s COVID deception cost American lives. This week, I introduced legislation to stop the United States from enabling the dangerous practices followed in Chinese state-run labs.

I also called out the International Olympic Committee’s complicity in Beijing’s human rights abuses. Read more about my work to counter communist China here or watch my discussion with former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus below.

Honoring Service Animals



Service animals are trained to strengthen public safety, bolster national security, and provide medical independence in ways humans cannot. Tennessee’s military community is grateful for their unique contributions and that’s why I led the National Service Animals Memorial Act to formally recognize their invaluable service.

Supporting The Tennessee State Legislature



As the new legislative session begins in Tennessee, I want to congratulate all of the members of the legislature and Governor Bill Lee on a successful 2021, and thank them for their commitment to the values that make our state a wonderful place to call home!

Marsha’s Roundup

Radicals in Washington want to break the Senate rules and silence millions of Americans in order to pass their socialist wish list.

The Chicago Public Schools received over two billion dollars to help get students back in the classroom. If they want to shut down in-person learning, they should give that money back.

In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association National President Larry Cosme, Fraternal Order of Police National President Patrick Yoes, and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long joined me for a conversation about celebrating our brave men and women in blue.

It should be easier to vote and harder to cheat — not the other way around.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Schedule A Visit



Will you be visiting our nation’s capital? Whether you’re visiting on a short business trip or an extended family vacation, my office can help arrange a tour! All tickets are provided to my constituents on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to limited availability, please click here to request them as early as possible in order to maximize your chances.

Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Learn About The U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol building is the center of American democracy and features plenty of rich Tennessee history. Come with me on a tour!

For students who want to learn more about the Capitol, click here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha