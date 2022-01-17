Clarksville Police Department closes Wilma Rudolph Boulevard southbound lanes from Old Trenton Road to Kraft Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will be shutting down the Southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard starting at Old Trenton Road down to Kraft Street to allow first responders and emergency personnel the room to operate and recover the vehicle that was located in the Red River on Sunday morning.

CPD will be shifting the lanes to allow traffic to continue to flow in both directions starting around 1:30pm.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.