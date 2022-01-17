Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hosts SIU Edwardsville

Austin Peay (10-5 | 3-2 OVC) vs. SIU Edwardsville (6-8 | 2-1 OVC)

Monday, January 17th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – For the third time in five days, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes the court when it plays a rescheduled Ohio Valley Conference contest against SIU Edwardsville on Monday in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay State University held off a late Eastern Illinois charge last time out, improving to 6-1 at home and 3-2 in OVC play. The Governors are currently tied with Murray State and Tennessee Tech for fourth place in the OVC, while SIUE sits in third place in the league with a 2-1 conference record.

While the Govs are playing their third game in five days, SIUE is taking the court for the first time since it beat UT Martin, 62-58, on New Year’s Day –16 days ago. The Cougars are 3-3 on the road this season, with their wins coming at Illinois, Butler, and UT Martin.



The Govs were supposed to play SIUE on Thursday, January 6th, but that game was postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the SIUE program. Tickets that were originally purchased for the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader between Austin Peay State University and SIU Edwardsville will be honored when the men’s contest is made up on Monday, January 31st.



Tomorrow’s rescheduled women’s contest is presented by University Landing and will have free admission. Austin Peay State University students that attend tomorrow’s game will have a chance to enter a drawing to win unique courtside seats for two people at the men’s basketball game against SIUE, January 31st, along with two Amazon gift cards.

Monday’s game against SIU Edwardsville will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the SIU Edwardsville Cougars

After an 11th-place finish in the regular season and missing the 2021 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship, SIU Edwardsville named Samantha Quigley Smith its new head coach in April 2021. Smith spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Division II Lewis University, where she went 83-34 and made three NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

Tabbed to finish eighth in the 2021-22 OVC Preseason Poll, SIUE is 6-8 overall and sits in third place in the OVC with a 2-1 record in conference play. The Cougars dropped their OVC opener to Belmont but bounced back to win games against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri.

George Washington transfer Gabby Nikitinaite leads SIUE and ranks 10th in the OVC in scoring this season, averaging 13.2 points per game. Nikitinaite, who has been named the OVC Newcomer of the Week twice, is tied for third in the league in three-pointers made per game (1.8) and ranks 11th in three-point percentage (.348).

Graduate student Allie Troeckler leads SIUE and ranks 11th in the OVC in rebounding (5.5 rpg). Troeckler also ranks 25th in the conference in scoring (9.6 ppg), 7th in field-goal percentage (.511), and fifth in steals (2.4 spg). Junior Mikayla Kinnard is SIUE’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Kinnard also averages a team-high 3.2 assists per game, which ranks eighth in the OVC.

On defense, the Cougars are forcing 20.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second in the OVC and 32nd in the NCAA. SIUE also averages 10.4 steals per game, which ranks third in the conference and 39th in the country.



SIUE’s 209 made free throws this season is the second-most in the OVC and the 38th-most in the nation. However, the Cougars have the seventh-best free throw percentage (.706) in the OVC, despite Nikitinaite (.846), Ajulu Thatha (.767), Troeckler (.722), and Kinnard (.698) all ranking in the top ten in the conference in free-throw percentage.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 24th meeting in a series that dates back to 2008, Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 9-14, but has won five-straight games against SIU Edwardsville. In games that have been played in Clarksville, the Governors and Cougars are tied, 5-5, and the Govs have won three-straight meetings in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University scored 40 points in the paint en route to a 66-40 win over SIUE on February 18th, 2021, in the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

D’Shara Booker led the Governors on offense, going 8-of-9 from the floor, scoring a team-high 16 points, and grabbing a team-best six rebounds. Brianah Ferby added 10 points for the APSU Govs, she also recorded team-highs with six assists and three steals. Kelen Kenol and Brandi Ferby each scored nine points for the Govs, with Kenol also pulling down five rebounds in the contest.

Ajulu Thatha led SIUE with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, going 9-of-11 from the charity stripe in the contest. Kelsie Williams also chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is playing its third game in five days while SIU Edwardsville is taking the court for the first time since it beat UT Martin on New Year’s Day — 16 days ago.

SIUE is the second-straight team the Govs have played that has had a 14-or-more day layoff coming into the matchup.

The all-time series between APSU and SIUE is tied 5-5 in games played in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 45.9 percent from the floor this season, which ranks 19th in the NCAA and second in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Through 15 games, APSU is shooting 45.9 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the OVC with a positive scoring margin (+8.1), rebounding margin (+2.9), and turnover margin (+0.2) this season.

The Governors rank third in the OVC in scoring defense (59.1 ppg), second in field-goal percentage defense (.388), and first in three-point percentage defense (.273).

Austin Peay State University’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held four opponents under 50 points and six opponents under 60 points this season.

The APSU Govs are averaging 6.0 made three-pointers per game, which is tied for third in the OVC, and are shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range, which ranks second in the OVC.

Yamia Johnson scored a season-high 26 points last time out against Eastern Illinois. Johnson’s 26 points are the best single-game performance by a Governor this season and she now ranks second in the OVC in scoring (16.5 ppg).

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2021-22 basketball season. Fans can purchase or renew their season tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

More information on season and single-game tickets can also be found online.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Facebook. To keep up with the Governors women’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB). Live stats will be available during all home games and select road games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games, OVC games, and select road games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the APSU women’s basketball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hits the road for a Thursday game set for 5:30pm against UT Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee, and a Saturday game against Tennessee State at the Gentry Center in Nashville that tips off at 1:00pm.

The Governors then return home to host a January 27th contest against Belmont in the Dunn Center that begins at 5:00pm.