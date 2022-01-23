Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting at Fort Campbell Boulevard Waffle House

Clarksville, TN – At 2:55am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several calls about a shooting that occurred at the Waffle House, 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When Clarksville Police officers arrived on the scene, they located one individual with two (2) gunshot wounds and he was life-flighted to Nashville.

Two (2) other people drove themselves or were dropped off at Tennova Healthcare and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH).

They stated that they were at the Waffle House when the shooting occurred and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The status of the individual that was life-flighted is unknown at this time.



CPD Detectives and officers are speaking to several individuals as they continue their investigation but no arrests have been made at this time. The crime scene unit has been called out to process the scene and two (2) of the northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of the Waffle House, are being blocked off until the scene can be cleared.



This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe the public is in danger. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.