Nashville Zoo Job Fair set for January 28th and 29th

Nashville, TN – Have you ever wanted to work at Nashville Zoo? Now is your chance – join us on January 28th and 29th, 2022 from 9:00am to 4:00pm for our Nashville Zoo Job Fair! Come check us out to see if the Zoo is your next dream workplace. No appointments are necessary – come right in!

The Job Fair will take place inside the Croft Center at the Zoo. Jobs include Guest and Member Services, Groundkeepers, Custodians, Landscapers, Maintenance Technicians, Ride Attendants, and Cashiers.

Whether you are working behind the scenes designing stunning landscapes or interacting with customers at ticket and member services, you can help guests create unforgettable memories when they visit Nashville Zoo.



If you are seeking your first job, desire a change of pace, or want a career shift, the Zoo is the perfect place for you. Visit our careers page to read the various job descriptions.



Nashville Zoo is an Equal Employment Opportunity Institution and a Drug-Free Workplace.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org