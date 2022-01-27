Nashville Zoo’s “Night Visions: a Wild Display of Light and Sound” opens April 15th

Nashville, TN – Nighttime at Nashville Zoo will blow your mind as Night Visions: a Wild Display of Light and Sound opens to the public on April 15th, 2022.

This after-hours event showcases projection lights, whimsical imagery, and sound through an immersive celebration of art and nature. Night Visions will run Thursday through Sunday nights until July 17th.

After sunset, guests will stroll along a Zoo pathway and be immersed in a breathtaking spectacle.

Created by Philadelphia-based company Klip Collective, this captivating, one-of-a-kind experience uses an imaginative combination of light and sound to create a unique bridge between technology and storytelling. Whimsical lights will scatter on different surfaces in a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. Guests can expect to see lights, patterns, and imagery illuminate the scenery at Nashville Zoo.



Klip Collective creates site-specific, sensory experiences using a unique synthesis of projection mapping, lighting, and sound design. Klip’s installations are dynamic, layered transformations of architecture and nature into large-scale, visual, and auditory artworks. The collective includes a team of production and technical partners that create together under a unified vision and direction of video and installation artist, Ricardo Rivera.



Klip’s first light and sound exhibit, Nightscape, was on view at Longwood Gardens in 2015. Klip has subsequently created Electric Desert at Desert Botanical Garden, the Art Walk at Hermitage Farm, and Night Forms: dreamloop at Grounds For Sculpture. Find out more about Klip Collective at www.klip.tv

Projection mapping displays will be set up at several different areas throughout the Zoo, including Entry Village, Tiger Crossroads, Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear, and the Jungle Gym playground. Single night admission to Night Visions is $23.00 for adults and $19.00 for children (ages 2-12). Members save $2.00 per single admission ticket. Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event with the Platinum Pass at $35.00 for adults and $29.00 for children (ages 2-12). Children under age 2 are free.

Tickets will be available online soon and at the gate on the nights of the event. For more information on Night Visions, visit nashvillezoo.org/night-visions.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org