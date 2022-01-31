Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce February 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, at Beachaven Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, this special meeting will teach how to pair wines with food. Tammy Algood, Author for Tennessee Magazine, will be our hostess for the meeting. Bring a friend and sample different wines and enjoy some lively discussions!

We will have food to pair with the wine, but no lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community.



CYP members enjoy a variety of meetings that provide relevant and educational content from local successful leaders. You do not have to be a Chamber member to be a CYP member. For more information, or if you are interested in joining CYP for only $50.00 a year, please reach out to Sierra Allison at *protected email* .



On Thursday, February 24th, the Chamber and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) are hosting a free Grow with Google Seminar: Sell Online with E-Commerce Tools virtually from 10:00am to 11:00am. Join this informative session, presented by Dave Delaney to discover Google tools that can help business owners learn to sell products online.

Featured topics include Google Business Profile, Google Merchant Center, how to set up an E-Commerce website using Shopify. Register to attend at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2457080154721270539.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Furniture Connection are proud to host the 13th annual Home Show at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, at 1188 Cumberland Drive from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday, March 12th and 12 noon until 5:00pm on Sunday, March 13th.

While it may feel like winter has just begun, it is time to start thinking about spring home improvement projects! Vendors throughout the industry will be on hand to showcase new kitchen and bath designs, new home décor and show you what is new and fashionable for your home.

General admission is $5.00, free for children 12-and-under and active duty military with valid I.D. For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email* .

If you missed the annual Mayors Power Breakfast, you can watch Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts speak about the state of their respective governments on the chamber website at https://www.clarksvillechamber.com/.