Clarksville Gas and Water Department to being repair work on 24-inch water main in North Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin repair work on a 24-inch water transmission line on Tuesday, February 1st, at 8:00am causing low water pressure for a large area in North Clarksville.

The work was rescheduled from last week due to the unforeseen delay in delivery of specialized parts needed for the repair.

The repair work will take place near Allen Griffey Road in the Allen Griffey water pressure zone. The water pressure zone area includes Fort Campbell Boulevard from Ringgold Road north to the Kentucky state line, north of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway to the Kentucky state line and the Hazelwood subdivision area near Exit 1 and Interstate 24. See the enclosed map below.



Residents are asked to voluntarily limit water usage on February 1st while water main repair is underway to help ensure sufficient water supply is available for all of North Clarksville.



Clarksville’s water is safe for drinking and meets established state and federal regulations. This notice serves only as an alert to customers of the need to temporarily and voluntarily limit water usage during a period of time.

The water transmission line repair is anticipated to be finished within twenty-four hours from the onset of the work. Updates will be publicized as the work progresses.

The public’s cooperation and understanding are very much appreciated.

